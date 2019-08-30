Ranveer Singh braves the heat in style, shares pic from sweltering UK

New Delhi: Bollywood's king of quirks Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for his upcoming film 83 in London, has shared a picture of himself where he is trying to brave the sweltering English summer.

The actor can be seen donning a funky pair of sunglasses and a towel over his head. He flaunts his perfectly toned abs that seem to have gotten better with the heat in the UK.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Heat wave in the UK."

Ranveer is also accompanied by his darling wife Deepika Padukone in London. The pictures of the couple holding hands on the streets of London has gone viral on social media. Another picture shows the two of them getting cosy at the restaurant.

Deepika is also a part of Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83. The actress will slip into the character of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

Apart from 83, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

