Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh heads to London with his dream team for '83' shoot

Ahead of the World Cup 2019, Ranveer Singh along with team 83 left for London to officially begun their shooting schedule. 

Ranveer Singh heads to London with his dream team for &#039;83&#039; shoot

New Delhi: Ahead of the World Cup 2019, Ranveer Singh along with team 83 left for London to officially begun their shooting schedule. 

Sharing a picture of the entire cast of Kapil Dev biopic, the official Twitter handle of ’83 wrote: “It’s game time. #83SquadOnTheMove The journey begins.” In the picture, we can see Ranveer (Kapil Dev), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal) and Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath) among others. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani).

The film will be releasing in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “#83TheFilm will be made in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Slated for 10 April 2020 release.”

The film is being helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil in lead roles.

The film is hitting the screens on April 10, 2020—Good Friday.

 

