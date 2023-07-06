New Delhi: Birthday boy Ranveer Singh turns a year older on July 6. On his special day, many of his celeb friends and die-hard fans are thronging social media to extend warm wishes to the Bajirao of B-Town. From his impressive debut in YRF's 2010 release 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his upcoming Dharma Productions 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which is keeping the excitement high - Ranveer Singh is today a brand in himself.

Today, let's take a sneak-peek into his luxe, expensive lifestyle which includes his love for swanky cars, bungalows, high-end fashion taste and a whopping net worth of over Rs 300 crore. According to MenXP and many other media reports, Ranveer loves his mean machines.

RANVEER SINGH'S LUXURY CARS

According to a Financial Express report, Ranveer owns a luxe Aston Martin Rapide S, Range Rover Vogue among many others. His Range Rover Vogue is reportedly priced at Rs 4.38 crore. He got himself a Lamborghini Urus Pear Capsule edition worth Rs 3.15 crore in 2021.

He also is seen many a time in his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. Besides, he also owns a Jaguar XJ L.

RANVEER SINGH'S QUIRKY FASHION

Ranveer's fashion identity today is a statement in itself. He is known for his quirky, bold and out-of-box choices. Doesn't shy away from donning risque outfits or even going nude for a photoshoot. He recently bared all for Paper magazine's cover which did create a stir online. From Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Versace, and Gucci to Sabysachi, Amit Aggarwal and Manish Malhotra - he wears them all and how!

RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S HOUSE

DeepVeer own a huge house in Mumbai's in Beaumonde Towers residence at Prabhadevi. The couple has reportedly purchased a sea-facing quadruplex worth Rs 119 cr in the luxurious residential tower, Sagar Resham in Bandra, Mumbai. It is at Bandstand and in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments.

Besides, they have also reportedly purchased a house in celeb favourite - Alibaug. Reportedly, the 5BHK house is located in Mapgaon village. The couple even performed a grih pravesh puja last year, and the pictures went viral on social media.

RANVEER SINGH'S NET WORTH, BRAND VALUE

Ranveer Singh's massive estimated net worth in 2022 was $44 million which means around Rs 334 crore, according to MensXP report.

His brand worth has gone up to $181.7 million compared to Virat Kohli’s $179.6 million value according to a new ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll, reported Financial Express.

He endorses brands including Ching’s Secret, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JBL, Bingo, and Thumbs Up among many others.