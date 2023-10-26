Ranveer Singh Proposed To Deepika Padukone In The Most Romantic Setting Ever! Check It Out

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry. The duo spilled many beans on their relationship on the first episode of Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan 8.' One of the best memories shared by the 'Padmaavat' couple was of when Ranveer proposed to Deepika and it has taken over the internet.

Ranveer Singh revealed that he proposed marriage to Deepika Padukone right after the release of their film 'Ram-Leela', which was a huge success. "So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating period). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We (he and Deepika) were going on a holiday and I decided that I’d propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, ‘Are you going to propose? You don’t want to consult her parents?’ I didn’t have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, ‘No, I’m marrying her so I’ll ask her.’ So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure," Ranveer told Karan Johar on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

He then explained how a boat took them to the middle of the sea and there was just one tiny sliver of sand there, he said, "It was just her and me in the middle of the sea. I was like, ‘This is the perfect scenario.’ They dropped us off and let and now it’s just her and me on the island and I popped the question, gave her the ring, she did not expect it, and she got emotional. And that was it, she said yes and I felt like the king of the world and then we were engaged."

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 aired today starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the first time together. The couple even revealed their wedding video on the show and made their fans emotional.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2018. The couple has worked together in several films together including 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83.'