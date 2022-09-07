New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often give a sneak-peek into their personal lives to their fans through social media. The audience absolutely loves to watch their PDA filled moments. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share the picture of their personalized chopsticks. He posted a picture of wooden chopsticks with names ‘Ranveer Singh’ and ‘Deepika Padukone’ engraved on them.

Around a month ago, the power couple of Bollywood had turned showstoppers for Mijwan Fashion Show by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Their looks from the fashion event had left their fans awestruck.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Recently, he also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of former cricket captain Kapil Dev in ‘83’. He will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he is also working on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film explored the concept of infidelity by tracing strained relationships. She will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ which also marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a gap of four years.