NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh shares PDA-filled moment with Deepika Padukone, gets personalized chopsticks: SEE PIC

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of his PDA-filled moment with Deepika Padukone. The actor got personalised chopsticks with their names engraved on it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh shares PDA-filled moment with Deepika Padukone, gets personalized chopsticks: SEE PIC

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often give a sneak-peek into their personal lives to their fans through social media. The audience absolutely loves to watch their PDA filled moments. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share the picture of their personalized chopsticks. He posted a picture of wooden chopsticks with names ‘Ranveer Singh’ and ‘Deepika Padukone’ engraved on them.

Around a month ago, the power couple of Bollywood had turned showstoppers for Mijwan Fashion Show by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Their looks from the fashion event had left their fans awestruck.  

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. Recently, he also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of former cricket captain Kapil Dev in ‘83’. He will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he is also working on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’. 

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film explored the concept of infidelity by tracing strained relationships. She will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ which also marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a gap of four years.  

Live Tv

Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh InstagramDeepika Padukone Ranveer Singh picspersonalised chopsticks

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA Video
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh