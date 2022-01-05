हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shows how Deepika Padukone is promoting ‘Gehraiyaan’ on her birthday!

Instead of posting romantic wish on actor Deepika Padukone's birthday, her husband Ranveer Singh chose to do something quirky and hilarious on social media.

Ranveer Singh shows how Deepika Padukone is promoting ‘Gehraiyaan’ on her birthday!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Instead of posting romantic wish on actor Deepika Padukone's birthday, her husband Ranveer Singh chose to do something quirky and hilarious on social media.

As Deepika's film 'Gehraiyaan' is all set to release super soon, Ranveer took to Instagram and posted a picture of Deepika taking a dip in the sea.

 

"My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday," he captioned the image with a laughing and a heart emoji.

Ranveer's post has left fans in splits.

"Hahahaha. Can't control my laugh," a netizen commented.

"Such a funny caption. Love you guys," another one wrote.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat' among others. They were recently seen sharing screen space with each other in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. 

 

