Ranveer Singh to become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for whopping Rs 119 crore?

In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.
 

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Ranveer Singh to become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for whopping Rs 119 crore?

Mumbai: Mumbai`s Bandra is extremely famous for its plush high-rises where several Bollywood celebrities reside including superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And now as per recent reports, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani`s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs119 crore in Mumbai's posh area nearby SRK's residence Mannat.

The apartment is reportedly spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the tower. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty`s directorial `Cirkus`, which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after `Simmba`. The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer`s first double-role of his career. Produced by Reliance entertainment and T-series, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Ranveer also has Karan Johar`s `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

