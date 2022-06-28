Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has raised the temperature on social media with his dapper look. The Bajirao Mastani actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped cool pictures that left his fans go gaga. In the first post with the caption, 'Waiting for my wife to like' @deepikapadukone, Ranveer was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a heavy beard look and a ponytail. And flaunting his toned biceps while he posed in style.

In the other post that he shared recently, the 36-year-old actor looked dapper in a black shirt with his side look in the picture. He wrote, "Waiting for my wife to comment..."As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment, he wrote, "Clean & lean." Ranveer and Arjun share a very strong bond and fans often see their love for each other on social media. Ranveer who never fails to gather all the eyeballs with his unusual dressing sense recently came into the limelight with a video that went viral where he was `showing off` his Versace undergarments at an award function.

At the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, the Padmavat actor stood up to the stage and shared a hilarious incident that happened between him and his close friend and Gunday co-actor Arjun Kapoor regarding sasti chaddi (cheap undergarments) at a mall in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild-Bear Grylls in India's first interactive adventure special " which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8. Apart from this, he has Cirkus, Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty.