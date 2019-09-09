close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's Elvis Presley look leaves celebs in splits

The video left his friends and co-worker from the industry in splits.

Ranveer Singh's Elvis Presley look leaves celebs in splits
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Known for his eclectic, quirky and eccentric fashion style, actor Ranveer Singh can carry any ensemble with absolute panache. Bollywood's livewire star has now channelled his inner Elvis Presley in the latest post on social media.

Ranveer took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself in donning an Elvis Presley avatar.

In the clip, he can be seen dressed in a gold embellished white blazer with flared sleeves paired with embellished bell-bottomed pants.

The video left his friends and co-worker from the industry in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote: Mad baba.

Kunal Kemmu commented: Sir aap mahaan ho. (Sir, you are great).

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said: Zabardast.

Kubbra Sait wrote: "Kill us already."

Jacqueline Fernandes called it "Lovely."

 

Ranveer SinghElvis PresleyBollywood
