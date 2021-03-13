हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's peek-a-boo moment with wife Deepika Padukone is visual delight

The 'Bajirao Mastaani' star took to Instagram as he posted a selfie from an outing with the 'Cocktail' actor. In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen sporting a black beanie and a grey overcoat with a black muffler, while she covers her face slightly with her hand. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is dressed in a turquoise green sweatshirt and a chunky pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, and a ca

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Giving major couple goals, the duo keeps on sharing adorable glimpses in the form of videos and pictures, and on Saturday, Ranveer posted a cute picture with his wifey dressed in winter ensembles.

The 'Bajirao Mastaani' star took to Instagram as he posted a selfie from an outing with the 'Cocktail' actor. In the picture, Deepika is seen sporting a black beanie and a grey overcoat with a black muffler, while she covers her face slightly with her hand. On the other hand, Ranveer is dressed in a turquoise green sweatshirt and a chunky pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, and a cap.

The lovely pair is seen cherishing their time in an open space. Sharing the photograph, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone." 

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will share screen space in the upcoming sports drama '83'. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

The 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' star also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

