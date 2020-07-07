Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's massive body transformation will drive you nuts- In Pics

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi and Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey has a massive fan following. His songs are a rage among youth and he is indeed a hit-machine, with several charbusters to his credit.

Of late, Honey Singh had put on a little weight which was due to his ill health. But now he is all hale and hearty, looking fitter than ever. Yo Yo Honey SIngh made the best use of lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak and worked hard on his body.

You can check out his massive body transformation and be prepared for a 'wow' expression:

In March 2016, Yo Yo opened up on battling bipolar disorder and how he came out of it. His long hiatus from the music scene was missed by his fans.

His songs such as The Beat, Lak 28 Kudi Da, Brown Rang, High Heels, Blue Eyes, Issey Kehte Hain Hip Hop, Dheere Dheere, Makhna, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Manali Trance are a few of his hit numbers.