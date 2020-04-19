हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Rare pic of Boney Kapoor with ex-wife Mona Kapoor and son Arjun takes over the internet

Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar also feature in the old photo.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bhawanasomaaya

New Delhi: An old picture of film producer Boney Kapoor partying with his first wife Mona Kapoor has taken over the internet. It also features Arjun Kapoor, the couple’s son, as a child and other celebs such as Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. Shared by author and columnist Bhawana Somaaya, the picture is surely a treat to social media as rarely had anybody seen Boney and Mona Kapoor in one frame. It dates back to the early 90s and has been clicked by Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor.

“Saturday Special: Anil Kapoor’s birthday in the winter of 1994 I think. When Shabana Azmi wore short hair and Javed Akhtar was not yet grey. When Boney Kapoor and Mona were together and Arjun was a baby. Sab time time ki baatein hain... Sunita is not in the frame because as usual, she is clicking the group picture. This is before selfie days,” read Bhawana Somaaya’s caption for the picture.

Take a look:

Boney Kapoor and Mona were married from 1983 to 1996. The ex-couple have two children together - Arjun and Anshula.

After divocing Mona in  1996, Boney Kapoor married actress Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters – Janhvi and Khushi.

Mona Kapoor died of cancer in 2012, a few months before Arjun’s debut ‘Ishaqzaade’ hit the screens.   

Arjun KapoorBoney KapoorMona KapoorAnil Kapoor
