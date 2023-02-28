Rashami Desai's Sassy Dances Moves In Stylish Saree On Viral Song Leaves Fans Delighted, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: Rashami Desai is one of the popular faces in the television industry. She became a household name with her show 'Uttaran' and earned a huge fan following after her stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. The actor has carved a niche for herself with her acting skill and popularity. She also enjoys a massive fan following online and loves teasing her fans with her pictures and videos.

Not many know that Rashami is also a classically trained dancer and has often raised the temperature on the internet with her moves. Recently, the actor unleashed her dancing shoes again and shared a video on Instagram where she can perform some sassy dance moves to a popular trending song. Rashami managed to slay with her sexy moves and killer expressions.

The actor is dressed up in a multi-coloured striped saree and tied her hair in a ponytail. She was seen performing the hook step of the viral track, and her fans just can't seem to take their eyes off her. Watch the video below:

Rashami often uploads her glamorous pictures, leaving her fans swooning. The actor looked completely gorgeous and left her fans delighted in a white crop top and denim. Take a look

On the work front, the actor has starred in several hit shows such as 'Ravan', 'Pari Hoon Main', and more. However, her role 'Tapasya' in the popular soap-opera 'Uttaran' brought her immense popularity. Rashami later returned to daily soap with the love triangle 'Dil Se Dil Tak', after which she participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Bigg Boss 15'. She also played brief roles in 'Naagin 4' and 'Naagin 6', and made her OTT debut with the short film 'Tamas' and he web debut with 'Tandoor'.

Rashami married her co-star from 'Uttaran' Nandish Sandhu in Ghaziabad on February 12, 2011. In 2014, the couple parted ways a year later, and they filed for divorce, after almost four years of marriage. The actress has been a part of some popular shows and her impeccable acting prowess has been loved by audiences.