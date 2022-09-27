Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli sizzles in a golden lehenga-choli, teases mesmerising photos!

New Delhi: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media to share pictures of herself in a stunning golden lehenga. Rashmika looked alluring as she posed for a couple of pictures in the lehenga.

Sharing the pictures, the actress referred to herself as the 'Golden Girl' in the caption she wrote. It read as, "Today I am a golden girl How cool. Do you like this look?"

The diva nailed her outfit with long gold earrings and was shining like a star in that outfit. She styled her hair in a ponytail hairstyle and was making a sign of heart, and she looked lovely. She sizzles the ethnic wear flaunting her sassy-toned figure. The diva also opted for simple yet pretty makeup to make her look attractive. The beautiful smile just made us fall in love with her.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of 'Goodbye', opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has 'Pushpa 2', 'Varisu', 'Animal' and 'Mission Majnu'.