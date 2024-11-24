New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, who is making waves with the upcoming 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', was spotted on a lunch date with Vijay Deverakonda. The duo, often in the spotlight due to rumors about their alleged relationship, recently had their lunch date photos circulating on social media.

A Reddit user's post featured the pair, looking comfy and twinning in blue. The post also includes a solo snap of Rashmika, where the actress is seen in a candid look.

Have A Look At The Viral Photos:

Here's What Made Netizens Drool

Soon after the duo's lunch date pics went viral with the caption ''Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together,'' netizens couldn't stop gushing about their chemistry. But here's what made netizens drool—Rashmika's jacked body stole the show.

One user commented, "Damn Bro, someone please feature Rashmika in a female-centric action movie; she looks jacked AF. She’s definitely not skipping back day." Another user remarked, "Damn, she looks jacked."

An anonymous Reddit user also revealed their location as "Cafe Kumbuk in Sri Lanka." Another simply wrote, "Cute."

Rumored couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are often in the spotlight for their frequent spottings. The duo first met on the sets of the 2018 hit 'Geetha Govindam' and reunited for the 2019 film 'Dear Comrade'.

Rashmika has often shared pictures from Vijay’s home, reflecting her close rapport with his family. Eagle-eyed netizens have also noticed the Pushpa actress sporting matching outfits with Vijay on several occasions.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have not officially confirmed their relationship, but their regular public appearances keep sparking rumors.