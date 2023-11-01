Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles In Alluring Gold Outfit As She Walks The Ramp

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna stole the show at the World Plaza launch party. Falguni Shane created a gorgeous golden dress that she looked stunning in. In addition to stunning the crowd with her elegance and beauty as she walked the runway, Rashmika won over hearts with her endearing gesture of blowing kisses to her admirers!

Renowned as the 'Golden Girl' of Indian cinema, Rashmika captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance in the shimmering gold ensemble. Her charismatic walk was a real spectacle, and her capacity for audience engagement has served as a constant reminder of how much she cherishes her fans.

The actress wore a shimmery gold mini dress with a floor-sweeping trail. The dress had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, which showed off her toned figure perfectly. Rashmika paired the dress with gold strappy heels and matching jewellery.

Rashmika's hair was styled in a sleek bun and her makeup was kept simple and elegant. The actress looked radiant and confident as she walked the ramp. She smiled and waved at the audience, who cheered her on.

Rashmika's gold outfit was the perfect choice for the occasion. It was glamorous and eye-catching, and it perfectly complemented her personality. The actress looked like a million bucks as she walked the ramp, and she definitely turned heads.

Rashmika's fans were blown away by her look, and they took to social media to praise her. "Rashmika Mandanna is a goddess in gold," one fan wrote. "She looks absolutely stunning," another fan commented.

Paparazzi present at the event couldn't contain their excitement and happiness and were seen calling out the names of Rashmika's different characters, from Lilly to Srivalli, showcasing their appreciation for her versatile roles!

Rashmika Mandanna's appearance at the World Plaza launch event was nothing short of spectacular! Her elegance, charm, and affectionate gestures undoubtedly made her the centre of attention, as she truly shone as the golden star of the evening!

On the work front, she has an exciting lineup right from Animal which releases on 1st December, o D-51, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and her highly anticipated film sequel, ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’