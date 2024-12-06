Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, are you making it official? Fans wondered after the actress was seen watching her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay Deverakonda's family. Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of Pushpa 2: The Rule, added more fuel to the fire of her rumoured romance with Vijay Deverakonda as the actress was seen enjoying a special screening of the film with Vijay’s family, sparking curiosity among fans about their relationship status.

Rashmika was spotted at a private screening attended by Vijay Deverakonda's parents and his brother in Hyderabad. Lately, even Vijay affirmed that he is in a relationship while Rashmika too hinted at a marriage with the actor. Fans were quick to notice this development and social media buzzed with comments, “Rashmika spending time with Vijay’s family speaks volumes. "Are they making it official soon?".

Rashmika and Vijay have spoken about their personal lives but continue to not disclose each other's names. The duo has worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their on-screen chemistry has always been appreciated.

For now, Rashmika is basking in the success of Pushpa 2, there is also a huge buzz that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing villain in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. And if one has watched Pushpa 2, one will definitely get the hint.