हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna in talks for special song in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'

'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for his next Bollywood biggie 'Animal'.

Rashmika Mandanna in talks for special song in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer &#039;Animal&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is gearing up for his next Bollywood biggie 'Animal'.

Now that star heroine Rashmilka Mandanna is in talks for a special song in this upcoming movie, the anticipation around the flick has amplified.

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have come together for a movie, which is titled 'Animal'. It is reported that Rashmika Mandanna, who allured the audience in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', will be seen in a special song in 'Animal'.

If the sources are to be believed, the special song will grab much attention for the noted actress. Well, it is not yet confirmed if the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actress has given the nod to the special song in 'Animal'.

 

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' alongside Sharwanand. Apart from a couple of big-ticket movies in Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen in the 'Pushpa' sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannaspecial songRanbir KapoorAnimalSandeep Reddy VangaAllu ArjunPushpa: The Rise
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor poses with his 'happy fan' Vignesh Shivan, filmmaker calls him 'iconic actor, humble person'!

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv