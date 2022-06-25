Rashmika Mandanna pens heartfelt message as she wraps shoot for 'Goodbye'

NEW DELHI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt message after wrapping up the shoot of her Bollywood movie 'Goodbye', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

The 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and posted happy pictures with the crew and cast of the film.

Along with the post, she penned a beautiful message for the crew and cast of the movie which read, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby 'Goodbye'...but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye! It's been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can't wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn! Get ready to do some serious laughing!"

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, she wrote, "Everyone you see here .. everyone I've worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me.. (Guys! Let's work again soon.. like super soon.. I dunno how you'll make it happen but make it happen!) I love you guys! You are the bestest! @amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.... you are the world's bestest man ever! #vikasbahl... thankyou for this... god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I've made you feel proud so far. @neena_gupta .. you are the cutest!I miss you."

"Ahhhh ok I should stop.. I can go on but I really should stop. @parmarchaitally @pavailgulati @sahilmehta4 @elliavrram @sudhakaryakkanti I love you guys ya.. ok but I'll shut up now. My loves.. I'll see y'all soon with my baby 'Goodbye'.. Get ready you guys.... I can't waitttt!" she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has several movies in her kitty include 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapatty and the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2'.