Rashmika Mandanna Wins Hearts With Her Back-To-Back Stage Performances

New Delhi: 'Pushpa' actor Rashmika Mandanna is surely the current national crush and loved and admired by all. Lately, she has been serving the audience with back-to-back stunning performances at major events around the country and the internet cannot have enough of her vivacious on-stage energy. From performing at Lavni for the first time, followed by an incredible performance at IPL'S opening ceremony to her viral 'Naatu Naatu' at the NMACC, the actress has clearly become a sensational queen with marvelous on stage performances.

While Rashmika has been giving several marvelous performances, the audience as well as her fans online are falling madly in love with her moves and her charisma. Her videos are going viral and everyone wants to see her perform even more after these mind-blowing performances. The actress is now being chased for more and more live stage performances on her hit numbers.

Rashmika's dance performances are nothing less than a visual treat for the viewers. Her energetic dance moves and effortless grace have often established her as the dancing diva by many. She continued to rule the hearts of thousands of viewers with her impeccable dancing skills. Her ability to emote through dance and bring out the character's essence is what sets her apart from the crowd.

Rashmika's live performances are filled with her gorgeous looks and stunning moves. From Marathi media awards to IPL to NMACC she made the audience cheering for her and grooving with her.

On the profesisonal front, Rashmika will be seen in 'Animal' along with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Pushpa: The Rule' along with Allu Arjun.