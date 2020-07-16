हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lootcase

Rasika Dugal on her 'Lootcase' experience

In the film, Rasika essays the role of a middle-class homemaker. The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz

Rasika Dugal on her &#039;Lootcase&#039; experience

Mumbai: For Rasika Dugal, shooting for upcoming comedy film "Lootcase" was a breath of fresh air and energy.

"‘Lootcase' was one of those experiences when I had to just turn up on set and have fun. I had started shooting for the film straight after the shoot of ‘Delhi Crime' had wrapped, and the lightheartedness of ‘Lootcase' was welcome," Rasika said.

"Most of my scenes were with Kunal (Kemmu) and (child actor) Aaryan. Both have super comic timing and I thoroughly enjoyed playing off that energy," she added.

In the film, Rasika essays the role of a middle-class homemaker. The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant.

The trailer shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns around when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are trying to find the case.

"Lootcase" will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

