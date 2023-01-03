Ratna Pathak Shah fears stones will be pelted at her home, says she tries to convince Naseeruddin Shah to not express...

New Delhi: Veteran theatre and film actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for her acting chops and 'straightforward' talk. In her latest interview with Siddharth Kanan, the acclaimed actress opened up on how her statements court controversy more often than not. She added that sometimes she even tries to convince her husband and classic actor Naseeruddin Shah to not express his views, fearing extreme reactions.

Ratna Pathak told Kanan, "Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, pathar daalne." She also opened up on the fear of not getting work, saying, "anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible but not scared, if that is possible."

"Darr lagta hai, but kya karein, agar duniya mein jo galat ho raha hai usko koi point out nahi karega, toh vo sudhrega kaise. We are not foolhardy, abhi tak toh naiyaa doobi nahi hai, aage dekhenge kya hoga," she added.

Recently, Ratna Pathak Shah was present at a book launch event where she talked about the kind of movies being made today. She slammed the highly acclaimed movie RRR by SS Rajamouli as being 'regressive' and backwards.

Speaking at a book launch event, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India. Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and, unfortunately, we have accepted it."

Ratna Pathak Shah is veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's wife. She is awaiting the release of her Gujarati film Kutch Express. Directed by Viral Shah, the film marks her debut in Gujarati cinema. It also features Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary and Dharmendra Gohil.

The film will release on January 6, 2023.