हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena tandon

Raveena on new normal shoots: Seems like operation theatre than dubbing studio

Actress Raveena Tandon shares a rare picture with her team from a dubbing theatre

Raveena on new normal shoots: Seems like operation theatre than dubbing studio
Credit: Instagram/ @officialraveenatandon

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon has resumed studio work in the city, after returning from a marathon shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh recently.

She jokingly says that life in the studios amid the new normal takes some getting used to. This is because the atmosphere in the studios, with a crew dressed in PPE gear, looks more like an operation theatre!

Raveena was at a dubbing studio when she made the observation. She posted a picture from inside the studio, where one can see crew members in PPE suits. Raveena clicked a selfie wearing a mask. Along with the selfie she also posted a few pictures seemingly from an ethnic photo-op.

 

 

"Back to Mumbai and getting used to working ,#thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on.. and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt," she wrote on her verified Instagram account with the images.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raveena tandonActress Raveena TandonRaveena Tandon InstagramRaveena Tandon pics
Next
Story

Mohit-Addite Malik expecting first child, couple celebrates with post on social media
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M22S

DNA: Analysis of the talent of mathematician Ramanujan