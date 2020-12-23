Raveena on new normal shoots: Seems like operation theatre than dubbing studio

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon has resumed studio work in the city, after returning from a marathon shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh recently.

She jokingly says that life in the studios amid the new normal takes some getting used to. This is because the atmosphere in the studios, with a crew dressed in PPE gear, looks more like an operation theatre!

Raveena was at a dubbing studio when she made the observation. She posted a picture from inside the studio, where one can see crew members in PPE suits. Raveena clicked a selfie wearing a mask. Along with the selfie she also posted a few pictures seemingly from an ethnic photo-op.

"Back to Mumbai and getting used to working ,#thenewnormal way. Seems like operation theatres more than a dubbing theatre. But then, the show must go on.. and we all need to learn to be safe and adapt," she wrote on her verified Instagram account with the images.