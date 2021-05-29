Raveena Tandon celebrates parents' wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon posted a message for her parents on their 55th anniversary on Saturday, along with a picture of the couple.

In the Instagram image, Raveena's parents Ravi and Veena Tandon can be seen helping each other to a glass of the celebratory bubbly, with a couple of cake waiting to be cut visible in the frame.

"55 glorious years and more to come! My inspiration, my faith and my belief in love and companionship for a together forever comes from them. Happy 55th wedding anniversary and 62 years (+7 years courtship) of knowing and loving each other through everything," she wrote as caption.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series "Aranyak", and will also be seen in the film "KGF: Chapter 2", a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster ,"KGF: Chapter 1".