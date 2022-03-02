हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt attempt viral reel trend on sets of 'Ghudchadi': WATCH

Taking to her official Instagram account Raveena Tandon posted a video showing the duo trying the latest trend of social media.

Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt attempt viral reel trend on sets of &#039;Ghudchadi&#039;: WATCH
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for their upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' in full swing. On Wednesday, Raveena shared a glimpse of her and Sanjay from the sets of the film. 

The 'Maatr' actor took to her Instagram and shared a viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles. Jumping on the bandwagon, Raveena and Sanjay also tried acing the new trend. She wrote, "On set shenanigans with @duttsanjay! Attempt 243637 #bts #ghudchadi."

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14. For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie.

Renowned TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

