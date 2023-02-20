Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Disneyland- See Pics

Washington: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially engaged! The actor took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a photo of her girlfriend`s hand with an engagement ring on it on the social media platform and wrote, " We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last year. The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp`s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together.

See the Pics

Wilson came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wilson and Agruma walked together at the Oscars party red carpet as well. At the `U Up` podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was `happily in a relationship`, reported Page Six. "I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend`s setup," said Wilson.

Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name `Lemon Ve Limon`.