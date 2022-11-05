Rebel Wilson puts a ring on Ramon Agruma after 7 months of dating!

New Delhi: Actor Rebel Wilson is now engaged. As per Page Six, Wilson has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.

"They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," a source told the outlet.

As per the publication, the two were recently seen sporting diamond rings at a Halloween party. The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp`s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together.

Wison came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.

At the `U Up` podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was `happily in a relationship`, reported Page Six. "I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend`s setup," said Wilson.

Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name `Lemon Ve Limon`.