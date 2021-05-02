Reese Witherspoon supports Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser for India, calls situation ‘urgent’

New Delhi: Hollywood actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is the latest international celebrity to speak up on the current deadly second COVID wave in India.

The ‘Wild’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share Priyanka Chopra’s fundraiser video for COVID-19 resources in India. “What is happening in India with COVID is an urgent situation,” Reese captioned the video.

The 45-year-old also shared a news report from CNN which read, “If we don’t help in India, I worry about the explosion of cases [around the world]”.

Priyanka Chopra, who is very concerned about the ongoing COVID crisis in India and is constantly sharing verified resources databases on her social media platforms, recently started a fundraiser along with Give India called ‘Together With India’ to help support India's healthcare systems.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Lilly Singh, Kunal Nayyar, Camila Camello are some other international celebrities who have raised concerns on the current healthcare crisis in India and urged fans to donate.

India is witnessing an explosion of COVID-19 cases with an overburdened health infrastructure and dwindling medical resources - causing many to die unattended by the deadly virus.

India reported its highest single-day COVID death toll on Saturday (May 1), with more than 3,700 people dying and 3.92 lakh fresh cases were recorded. Many states are going for lockdown to try to control the situation.