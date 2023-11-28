Relationship Timeline Of Groom-To-Be Randeep Hooda: List Of Women He Has Dated

New Delhi: Randeep Hooda, the charismatic actor known for his versatile performances, has kept his personal life relatively private. However, there have been a few confirmed relationships that have sparked interest among his fans.

Here's A Glimpse Into His Relationship Timeline:

Sushmita Sen (2004-2006):

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen, the Miss Universe 1994, reportedly dated for a couple of years in the mid-2000s. Their relationship was quite low-key, and they never publicly addressed it. Their romance drew a lot of attention. They also didn't waste any time in making public appearances and wowing everyone with their adorable chemistry. But their relationship soon hit a snag, and they split up. Randeep once revealed details about his relationship with Sushmita, as well as the reason for their breakup.

Neetu Chandra(2010-2013):

Randeep Hooda and actress Neetu Chandra reportedly dated for about three years, starting in 2010. They were often spotted together at events and parties, but their relationship eventually fizzled out in 2013. Randeep Hooda and Neetu Chandra had dated each other for quite some time. The two had neither acknowledged their relationship nor had they wasted any time refuting the rumour mills that were going abuzz about their alleged affair. As per reports, they had started dating in the year 2010 and dated for nearly 3 years.

Lin Laishram (2021-Present):

Randeep Hooda's most recent and current relationship is with actress Lin Laishram. Their relationship was initially kept under wraps, but they made it official in 2021 when Randeep shared a birthday post for Lin on social media. In November 2023, they announced their wedding, which will take place on November 29, 2023. Randeep and Lin's wedding announcement comes just weeks after news broke that the couple would wed in November, in the presence of their families and closest friends.

We Have Exciting News pic.twitter.com/eoCxUtnHPB — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 25, 2023

RANDEEP HOODA-LIN LIASHRAM'S WEDDING

On Saturday, Randeep Hooda and his bride-to-be took to social media to announce their wedding and share details about the ceremony. They announced that they would be hosting a grand wedding reception n in Mumbai for their film industry friends while the wedding will be taking place in Manipur as a private family affair.