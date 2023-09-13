New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal, who stormed into Bollywood opposite Salman Khan's - Lucky No Time For Love, back in 2005? She was hailed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spitting image. With deep green eyes and petite svelte figure - Sneha indeed looked like former Miss World. But after a few films, Sneha was not seen in action. Today, as part of our throwback series, we thought of finding out more about the forgotten star.

WHO IS SNEHA ULLAL?

The 35-year-old star was born in Muscat, Oman to a Tulu Devadiga father from Mangalore and a Sindhi mother. She later moved to Mumbai with her mother and attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College. Sneha Ullal made her movie debut in the 2005 Hindi movie Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan. She was then seen in Sohail Khan's Aryan, which did not do well at the box office. She made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which was a massive hit, followed by Nenu Meeku Telusa. She also appeared in the Nuvvu ready song opposite Nagarjuna.

After a gap of a few years, she was seen in Kaashh... Mere Hote and a few other projects tanked. However, her 2010 release Simha opposite Balakrishna was a huge hit.

We scrolled through her pictures on Instagram where she is active with over 870K followers. Looks like, she jetted off to Goa recently and has been posting some sensational bikini photos online. We must say, Sneha does look super fit and hot in her glamourous avatar.

WHERE IS SNEHA ULLAL NOW?

In 2022, she featured in Love You Loktantra - a film directed by Abhay Nihalani-Prasanta Sahoo, and written by Sanjay Chhel. It starred debutantes Krishna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sapna Choudhary, Manoj Joshi, Ridoanul Haque Siyam, Ravi Kishan, Isha Koppikar, Ameet Kumar, Rohit Singh Matru, Sudhir Pandey and Sneha Ullal.

In 2020, she also did a web-series titled Expiry Date which streamed on ZEE5. The thriller drama was directed by Shankar K Marthand, and produced by Sharrath Marar. The ensemble cast includes Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages respectively.