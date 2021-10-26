Remember Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni? Her pics go viral and THIS is how she looks now!

New Delhi: Remember the 90s hottest actress in Bollywood, Mamta Kulkarni? Well, the internet is suddenly on a nostalgia trip after a few of her unseen pictures surfaced and went viral. Although, we can't verify the authenticity of the Instagram account sharing her photos, yet fans are drooling over the B-Town beauty who once ruled many hearts.

Check out a few of Mamta Kulkarni's latest viral photos on Instagram:

Mamta Kulkarni made her stunning Bollywood debut with the 1992 movie Tirangaa. Later she went on to star in several superhit Bollywood films such as Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001).

Her performance in Aashiq Awara won her the 1994 Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. She also starred in Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Karan Arjun'.

However, she quit the film industry after her appearance in the film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum in 2002.

Mamta Kulkarni's absence from movies and personal life remained controversial as many alleged that she married Vicky Goswami in 2013.

In 2016, the actress after being investigated in a drug smuggling racket, Mamta came under the scanner for a money laundering case, on behalf of her Kenya-based husband Vicky Goswami.

Reportedly, Mamata was being probed by Thane police for being associated to smuggling of 20 tonnes of ephedrine into the city when details of some large transactions in her Badlapur's bank account have come to notice.