Remembering Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati misses cinematic legend on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: A theatre lover, amazing actor, producer and legendary Prithviraj Kapoor’s youngest son, Shashi Kapoor was born on March 18, 1938. Shashi was an icon in himself, and his contribution to cinema and theatre is immense.

The cinematic legend made his debut as a child artist in Aag (1948). The movie was made by his elder brother and actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather - the illustrious showman Raj Kapoor.

Shashi worked in various Hindi films like Pyar Kiye Jaa, Pyar Ka Mausam, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Chor Machaye Shor amongst many other blockbuster hits.

The ‘Deewar’ actor produced some critically acclaimed films like Girish Karnad’s Utsav, Shyam Benegal’s Junoon to name a few.

The popular star has also featured in Hollywood films like Shakespeare Wallah, The Householder and others.

The famous Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai was built by Shashi Kapoor.

On his birth anniversary, Twitterati remembers the Hindi cinema's legendary icon.

#ShashiKapoor ji and Shabana ji @AzmiShabana on the set of film #Fakira shooting of the song ‘Tota Maina Ki Kahani’

18 March - remembering Shashi ji on his birthday pic.twitter.com/2imI2Z5LGI — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) March 17, 2021

Remembering Shashi Kapoor on his 83rd Birthday: Journey of the veteran actor in Hindi Cinema #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/KrJLYNBWtY — Renne (@reneefaina) March 18, 2021

Happy Birthday Shashi Kapoor Ji!! pic.twitter.com/hIQ9WEbaqs — Ranbir Kapoor FC (@RanbirKapoorTFC) March 18, 2021

Happy 83rd birth anniversary to a most favourite actor of mine and a real handsome one. Born in the City of Joy, Balbir Raj "Shashi" Kapoor was one of the first Indian actors to bridge the East/West divide in films. Keeping the romance alive in heaven surely pic.twitter.com/oW1DK7nfuo — Trinanjan Chakraborty (@TrinanjanChakr4) March 18, 2021

A great actor #ShashiKapoor was one of the most precious gems of the #HindiCinema. He had that ability to charm everybody with his slanted smile & sparkling eyes. He was one of the most powerful actors of the industry. Tributes on his Birth Anniversary#RememberingShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/JJkVs50q6a — Nileshkumar Kulkarni (@NileshkumarMK) March 18, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor on the set of 'Namak Halaal' - during the shoot of the song 'Jawaani Jaanemann’ @SrBachchan

Remembering #ShashiKapoor ji on his birthday pic.twitter.com/XnYScyknus — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) March 17, 2021

Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal. pic.twitter.com/hvpcr90BmR — Time For A Film (@TimeForAFilm) March 14, 2021

Shashi Kapoor received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. The actor breathed his last on December 4, 2017.

Shashi was married to English actress Jennifer Kendal from 1958, who died in 1984. He is survived by his three children - Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

Remembering Shashi Kapoor, forever!