हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Kapoor

Remembering Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati misses cinematic legend on his birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of iconic Shashi Kapoor, whose contribution to the Indian cinema is immense.

Remembering Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati misses cinematic legend on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: A theatre lover, amazing actor, producer and legendary Prithviraj Kapoor’s youngest son, Shashi Kapoor was born on March 18, 1938. Shashi was an icon in himself, and his contribution to cinema and theatre is immense.

The cinematic legend made his debut as a child artist in Aag (1948). The movie was made by his elder brother and actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather - the illustrious showman Raj Kapoor.

Shashi worked in various Hindi films like Pyar Kiye Jaa, Pyar Ka Mausam, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Chor Machaye Shor amongst many other blockbuster hits.

The ‘Deewar’ actor produced some critically acclaimed films like Girish Karnad’s Utsav, Shyam Benegal’s Junoon to name a few.

The popular star has also featured in Hollywood films like Shakespeare Wallah, The Householder and others.

The famous Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai was built by Shashi Kapoor.

On his birth anniversary, Twitterati remembers the Hindi cinema's legendary icon.

Shashi Kapoor received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. The actor breathed his last on December 4, 2017.

Shashi was married to English actress Jennifer Kendal from 1958, who died in 1984. He is survived by his three children - Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

Remembering Shashi Kapoor, forever!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shashi KapoorShashi Kapoor birth anniversaryRaj KapoorKareena KapoorRanbir KapoorKunal KapoorPrithvi Theatre
Next
Story

Shashi Kapoor birth anniversary: These timeless dialogues will take you on a nostalgia trip!

Must Watch

PT11M4S

'Stop wasting vaccines', urges PM Modi to state CMs