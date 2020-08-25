हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalbaugcha Raja

Remo D'Souza donates blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav

Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.

Remo D&#039;Souza donates blood at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Monday donated blood at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav.

The blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity is well known, and Remo posted on Instagram his experience of taking part in the activity.

"Bappa has always showered his blessings on us. I was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ....a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive," Remo wrote.

Along with it, he has uploaded a few pictures of him giving blood.

Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.

 

Lalbaugcha RajaGanesh Utsavganesh chaturthi 2020Ganesh ChaturthiGaneshotsavGanpati celebrationRemo D'Souza
