Remo D'Souza goes bald, visits Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati - Pic proof

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza surprised his fans on social media by posting a picture from the famous Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The picture piqued curiosity amongts fans as he went bald and bowed before the Lord, with his face not visible.

Remo D'Souza wrote in the caption, "GOVINDA GOOVINDA". Also, his wife Lizelle Remo D'Souza accompanied him to pay obesience to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati Temple in Tirumala hill town of Andhra Pradesh.

She shared a beautiful picture of the two on her Instagram story. Here's a screengrab of the same:

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor, who is an ardent believer, visited Lord Venkateswara's Temple in Tirupati. She walked barefoot and climbed as many as 3550 steps to get the divine blessings of the Lord Venkateswara. Several celebrities visit the Lord every year to seek his mighty blessings.

On the work front, Remo D'Souza's last release 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor did an average business at the Box Office.