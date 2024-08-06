Rhea Chakraborty And Her Brother Showik Chakraborty Announce Their Clothing Brand 'Chapter 2'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently made her debut as a podcast host with 'Chapter 2'. While the actress engaged in an interesting interaction with the diva Sushmita Sen, she has now taken another leap in her career and announced her clothing brand named 'Chapter 2' with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

While announcing her clothing brand, Rhea took to social media and shared a striking picture of herself and her brother Showik wearing funky black t-shirts. She also wrote the caption:

"NOT LIKE US

#chapter2

@showikk @chapter2drip"

It's indeed a treat for Rhea's fans to be a part of her new journey with the launch of her clothing brand 'Chapter 2'. The actress, known for her reflective t-shirts and thought-provoking messages, will surely bring similar positive vibes to her fans through her clothing brand.

She was last seen in Chehra (2021) which was a mystery thriller directed and co-written by Rumi Jaffery. It was produced by Anand Pandit with Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.