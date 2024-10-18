Rhea Chakraborty Drops New Episode For ‘Chapter 2’ Podcast Featuring Zakir Khan And Tanmay Bhat

New Delhi: After the super successfully first three episodes, Rhea Chakraborty is back with new episodes of 'Chapter 2' podcast. The fourth episode promises to maintain this trend, offering a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking insights.

What's In Chapter 2: Episode 4?

Now, Rhea introduces comedy icons Zakir Khan and Tanmay Bhat in the latest episode. The comedians bring a mix of humor and sincerity, discussing their lives, including their experiences with love and relationships.

Talking about relationships, Tanmay Bhat said, "I feel like life is actually a single-player video game. You keep playing in single-player mode, but when a partner comes along, you choose whether you want to play doubles today, you want to play a two-player game. But in reality, life is single-player; you're dealing with your own issues, your own conditioning, your own problems. And the only way to continue growing is to grow yourself and let someone else be a part of your growth, but not be tied to them."

The podcast marks a fresh chapter for Rhea Chakraborty, centered on positivity and personal growth. It aims to deliver thoughtful content with every episode, featuring prominent guests who share candid stories that inspire new beginnings.

Earlier, The podcast began with a hear to heart chat with Sushmita Sen, which garnered acclaim for its honest and compelling dialogue. A deep dive with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan followed in the second episode, enriching the series with layered discussions. The third episode brought Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to share their life experiences and personal reflections.