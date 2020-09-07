Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh over 'bogus' medical prescription

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, a Delhi-based doctor and others for sharing a "bogus" medical prescription for the late star. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the development on Monday while the actress gets grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over a drugs case linked to Sushant's death.

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a Police Complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines," Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rhea is being questioned by the NCB for the second consecutive day in the ongoing probe. She appeared before the NCB for the first time on Sunday.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and two close associates of Sushant - Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant - have already been arrested by the agency after drugs-related allegations emerged in the death case.

Three top agencies of the country - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and NCB - are probing various angles in Sushant's death. He was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant, has been accused of abetment to suicide by the actor's family.