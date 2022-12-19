topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty looks ethereal in latest photoshoot, actress gives out SIZZLING vibes! Check out pics

As we stand at the end of 2022, it makes us look at some stunning pictures of the actress with her gorgeous looks spreading ever glowing and optimization. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The optimistic and ever-shining Rhea Chakraborty has always nourished us with her positive thoughts while she is escalating on her way to discovering a new essence of herself.
  • Having always treated us all with her motivational thoughts about life, the actress has equally charmed us with her aesthetic beauty.

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty looks ethereal in latest photoshoot, actress gives out SIZZLING vibes! Check out pics

New Delhi: The optimistic and ever-shining Rhea Chakraborty has always nourished us with her positive thoughts while she is escalating on her way to discovering a new essence of herself. Having always treated us all with her motivational thoughts about life, the actress has equally charmed us with her aesthetic beauty. As we stand at the end of 2022, it makes us look at some stunning pictures of the actress with her gorgeous looks spreading ever glowing and optimization. 

A perfectly captured close-up of one of her scintillating looks is truly magical. 

Nurturing all the holiday vibes, Rhea has brought some different stunning attires amid the beauty of nature. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SurilyG (@surilyg)

Rhea is truly gorgeous and how! From her looks to her optimistic aura, the actress has all our eyes on her stunning looks. 

Having seen Rhea in these golden earrings with golden bangles, we can see how she is an ever-glowing beauty. 

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directorial 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Live Tv

Rhea Chakrabortyrhea chakraborty instagramRhea Chakraborty hot picsRhea Chakraborty sexy pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?