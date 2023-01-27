topStoriesenglish2566484
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty has always made our day with her stunning photoshoots. The actress who is exploring a new version of herself is always leaving us impressed with her gorgeous looks and this time she has again compiled some adorable clicks giving us a perfect start to our morning sunshine. 

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a reel capturing her really gorgeous photos in the morning sunlight as she explores the beauty of calmness in her. She jotted down a caption - "PAUSE FEEL HEAL #rhenew"

Rhea Chakraborty is constantly exploring a new version of herself these days and must say she is more positive, more confident, and extremely dynamic on her own! With these kinds of photo shoots, the actress keeps on coming up with some really heart-winning messages with a motivating and optimistic approach.

