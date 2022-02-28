Rhea Chakraborty says Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem now', posts unseen pics from wedding!

NEW DELHI: Rhea Chakraborty, who is a close friend of Shibani Dandekar on Sunday shared some unseen pictures from latter’s wedding ceremony with Farhan Akhtar.

In the pics, Rhea can be seen having the best days of her life at her BFF’s wedding.

In one of the pictures, Rhea can be seen posing with the newlywed couple while in another, she can be seen with the ‘most beautiful bride’ Shibani.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar

Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day.

@shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back @faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love

#fairytalesdocometrue

@sam_and_ekta thankyou for capturing these amazing memories …”

For the occasion, Rhea wore a beige lehenga and accessorised with jewellery.

For the unversed, Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show 'I Can Do It', which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

This is Farhan's second marriage. Adhuna Bhabani, hairstylist and founder of BBlunt, is his first wife and mother of their two daughters, Shakya (22) and Akira (15).