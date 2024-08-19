New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's podcast ‘Chapter 2’, delves into how she’s embracing new beginnings and leaving her past behind, offering a candid look at her personal growth and professional reinvention. The first episode of the podcast featured a dynamic conversation between her and Sushmita Sen, and was met with lots of appreciation and love by the fans for how natural it felt.

For the upcoming second episode, Rhea engages in a compelling discussion with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan. Known for his authentic and engaging conversations, Aamir's presence is sure to add depth and interest to the episode, enhancing its exploration of personal growth and inspiring insights.

Rhea posted a trailer for the episode on her social media handle, captioning it as, “l'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more.

#Chapter2, episode out on Friday, 23rd August.”

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. ‘Chapter 2’ signifies new beginnings, starting afresh and moving on in life. The podcast aims at bringing insightful content on a platter for her fans. Her podcast garnered immense praise for unfiltered conversation that is candid and absolutely relatable. The first episode with Sushmita Sen went viral and netizens grasped quite a few inspirational thoughts from the same.