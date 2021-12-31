Rhea Chakraborty's 2021 involved 'healing and pain', read emotional post

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has looked back at her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain.

Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she looks gorgeous dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denims. She smiles at the camera as she gets clicked.

She wrote alongside the image: "You see me smiling and laughing, it`s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain."

"But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn`t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year`s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she added.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput`s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant`s death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai`s Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer `Chehre`, which released earlier this year.

