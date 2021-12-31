हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's 2021 involved 'healing and pain', read emotional post

Actress Rhea Chakraborty featured in the thriller film 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi this year.

Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s 2021 involved &#039;healing and pain&#039;, read emotional post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

 Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has looked back at her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain.

Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she looks gorgeous dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denims. She smiles at the camera as she gets clicked.

She wrote alongside the image: "You see me smiling and laughing, it`s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain."

 

"But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn`t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year`s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she added.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput`s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant`s death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai`s Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer `Chehre`, which released earlier this year.

