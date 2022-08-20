NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty's new intriguing photoshoot is all about 'better days are coming'!

Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media and posted a few shots from her brand new photoshoot about 'better days coming'. The actress sent out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty's new intriguing photoshoot is all about 'better days are coming'!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media and posted a few shots from her brand new photoshoot about 'better days coming'. The actress sent out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Rhea captioned the post reading: Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday says Rhea Chakraborty #rhenew

The diva can be seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans. She kept her tresses open and natural make up look was on point. While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback. 

Rhea, who has a very experimental fashion sense, always manages to slays her look in both western as well as traditional ensembles with a lot of aplomb. 

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

 

Rhea Chakraborty

