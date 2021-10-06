Rhea Kapoor shares steamy kiss with husband Karan Boolani on romantic dinner, see viral photo

New Delhi: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are chilling in Ajabgarh with their friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The trio is celebrating Karan's birthday at a luxury resort in the city, which is located at the foot of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan.

Rhea took to Instagram to share pictures from his birthday celebrations. Looking at the pictures, it appeared that Rhea had planned the day for her hubby dearest in a most romantic manner. Beautiful candles, romantic dinner, flowers, chocolate cake and a steamy kiss -- what better he could have asked for.

Rhea wished husband Karan with a loved-up note, writing, "Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There's no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much." The two are seen smiling gleefully and posing for the camera.

Later in the day, she shared a few more pictures where the trio is seen chilling out in a pool. She wrote, "Pool days are the best days." Masaba also shared a photo of herself and Rhea and captioned it: "Before seasons change."

Rhea's sister and actress Sonam also wished her brother-in-law with a special post. "Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!" she captioned the post featuring Karan, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Rhea and Karan met each other on the set of a film. They dated for almost 12 years before getting married earlier this year at her Juhu bungalow. The two kept their wedding low-profile with only selected people in the vicinity.