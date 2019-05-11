Richa Chadha doesn't believe in having war of words in public

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says she doesn't believe in having war of words on public platforms. Instead, she likes to confront the issues directly with the person concerned.

Richa expressed her views when she appeared on the "By Invite Only" show, according to a statement.

"If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform," he said. "This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one," she added.

Opening up about crass behaviour by trolls, Richa said: "I posted something for World Earth Day and the font was in green and they were like green is your favourite colour because your boyfriend is Pakistani."

Richa appeared on the show along with Mallika Dua.

Asked about Bollywood actors who should stop singing, Mallika said: "Farhan Akhtar and Alia Bhatt". Richa, on the other hand, asked about the weirdest rumour she has heard about herself, said: "That I was dating Saqib Saleem".

The episode of "By Invite Only" will air on Saturday.