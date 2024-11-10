Rihanna Hints At Retiring From Music: ''God Had Other Plans For Me''

Singer Rihanna has once again sparked rumours about her future in the music industry, leaving fans wondering whether she might be retiring from recording music sooner than expected.

The Barbadian singer, entrepreneur, and fashion mogul made the comments during a speech at a Fenty Beauty event held in her home country of Barbados on November 9, as per Page Six.

As she addressed a packed crowd celebrating the opening of a new Fenty store, Rihanna made a surprising statement that seemed to hint at a shift in her priorities.

"Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me," she told the audience, which included many of her fans, as per Page Six.

The statement, though not an official confirmation of her retirement, immediately caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to speculate about the future of her music career.

Rihanna has been relatively quiet in the music scene in recent years, focusing instead on her lucrative ventures, including her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

While the 'A Girl Like Me' star had previously promised new music in the future, her comments in Barbados made some fans wonder whether she may be ready to step away from the recording industry entirely.

In addition to her words, Rihanna emphasized how her creative journey, particularly in her business ventures, feels deeply fulfilling.

"I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic, and authentic to the things that I love," Rihanna continued in her speech, adding "So, it doesn't even feel like a job," reported Page Six.

These remarks added to the growing speculation that Rihanna may be prioritizing other aspects of her life, including her family and entrepreneurial endeavours, over her musical career.

Despite the playful comments, there's no denying that Rihanna's words have left a lasting impression, with many fans unsure about what the future holds for her music career.

Though Rihanna, who previously held the title of the world's richest female musician with a reported net worth of USD 1.4 billion may not be actively recording music at the moment, her impact on the music industry is undeniable.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has delivered numerous chart-topping hits, earned Grammy Awards, and cemented her status as one of the best-selling music artists of all time.