New Delhi: Rishab Shetty has many talents and truly redefined success with his cinematic wonder Kantara in 2022. The actor is always making waves with his brilliant stories on the big screen. Rishab received an adorable gift from his wife on this special occasion. On Rishab's birthday today, his wife Pragathi Shetty created a special video capturing his journey.

Taking to her social media, Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi Shetty shared the video.

Have A Look At The Post:

She jotted down the caption while wishing him, "Happy Birthday to the pillar of my life. I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are.

Fortunate are those who truly know you. Your strength, wisdom, and love inspire all of us every day.

I am grateful to God every day for us being together. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the happiness in the world.

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಶಯಗಳು

@rishabshettyofficial❤

Love you❤❤

#HappyBirthdayRishabShetty #HBDrishabShetty"

The video highlights Rishab's diverse roles - actor, director, friend, father, and husband - achieved through dedication and love. This heartfelt and thoughtful gift speaks volumes about their bond.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara: Chapter 1', and along with that, the actor is in talks with Bollywood's director Ashutosh Gowariker.