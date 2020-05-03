हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu and son Ranbir pay tribute to him at prayer meet, pic will make you teary-eyed

The picture of Neetu and Ranbir sitting next to a framed photo of Rishi Kapoor with garlands on it will break your heart.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu and son Ranbir pay tribute to him at prayer meet, pic will make you teary-eyed
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor paid their tributes to the late actor at a prayer meeting organised at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. A picture of Neetu and Ranbir sitting next to a framed photo of Rishi Kapoor with garlands on it has circulated on social media widely and shared by fan clubs. it will surely make you teary-eyed. Ranbir can be seen wearing a saffron turban in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prayers for the soul #riprishikapoor #rishikapoor #ranbirkapoor #neetukapoor

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirian.forever_) on

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His last rites were held on the same day in the presence of family and close friends. However, his daughter Riddhima couldn’t pay her tribute to her father as she was in Delhi and couldn't get permission to fly to Mumbai due to lockdown restrictions. She was, however, given a pass to travel to Mumbai via road. Riddhima reached her parents’ place on Saturday night along with her daughter Samara.

On Saturday, Neetu posted a heartwrenching tribute for her husband with an old picture of him smiling. She captioned the post as, “End of our story,” adding a heart emoticon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

End of our story

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were married for almost 40 years. They starred in several films together also. Riddhima and Ranbir are their two children.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film ‘The Body’. A couple of months ago, he had signed up for the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's ‘The Intern’ with Deepika Padukone.

