Rishi Kapoor shares hilarious Avengers: Endgame TikTok video and it has got Thanos dancing—Watch

New Delhi: The madness around Hollywood superhero flick 'Avengers: Endgame' is getting higher with each passing day. The film has already minted over Rs 215.80 crore at India Box Office in flat five days. With so much buzz about Avengers, how can the memes be left behind?

Internet is afloat with several funny memes and jokes on Avengers and its characters. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter handle and shared a hilarious TikTok video of Thanos dancing to Varun Dhawan's 'Kalank' 'First Class' song.

Watch it here:

Avengers get to Mumbai shores. Go Thanos go! pic.twitter.com/kUPrpYjisH — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 1, 2019

Isn't it amazing?

Rishi recently shared a picture with singer Sonu Nigam on Twitter.

You are an absolute laugh riot. A hidden talent in the very talented Sonu Nigam here in NY. pic.twitter.com/2YPXFJ98nM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 1, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is in NYC and undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. The actor is accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor and has been sharing pictures and videos on social media regularly.

A few days back, filmmaker Rahul Rawail on his Facebook account wrote that the veteran star is now cancer-free. Randhir Kapoor too was quoted as saying that soon Rishi Kapoor will be back to India in a few months.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.