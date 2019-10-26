Rishi Kapoor wishes 'Happy Dhanteras' with Bappi Lahiri pic

close

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor used an image of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri wearing lots of gold chains to send in his good wishes for Dhanteras on social media.

Rishi Kapoor wishes &#039;Happy Dhanteras&#039; with Bappi Lahiri pic

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor used an image of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri wearing lots of gold chains to send in his good wishes for Dhanteras on social media.

The actor is quite active on social media and often posts funny memes. He got a bit disconnected from the social media during his cancer treatment in New York.

Now, he is back in India, along with his wittiness on social media.

This time, the actor posted a picture of Bappi Lahiri with 'Happy Dhanteras' written on it on Twitter.

He captioned the post, "My friend Bappi Lahiri!"

His Twitter followers loved his post.

One user wrote "Bappi ji is gold" and another posted "that's so apt". One user said: "Bappi jewellery shop."
 

 

Tags:
Rishi KapoorHappy DhanterasBappi Lahiri
